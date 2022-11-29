Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Trading Down 3%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.13 and last traded at C$51.29. 105,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,704,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.84.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.