Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Trading Down 3%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.13 and last traded at C$51.29. 105,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,704,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.84.

The stock has a market cap of C$60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 74,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

