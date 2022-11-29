Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €555.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €555.00 ($572.16) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($711.34) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($710.31) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($592.78) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($536.08) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($690.72) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Kering Stock Performance

Kering stock opened at €545.20 ($562.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €488.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €503.28. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($238.51) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($430.31).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

