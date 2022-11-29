Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in November

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.37) to GBX 388 ($4.64) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.67.
Barratt Developments Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of BTDPY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 15,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,491. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.