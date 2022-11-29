Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in November

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.37) to GBX 388 ($4.64) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BTDPY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 15,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,491. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.5455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.