Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $443.23 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.54 and a 200-day moving average of $440.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

