Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 1,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.
BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
