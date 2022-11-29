Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 1,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

