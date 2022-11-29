Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 78.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

