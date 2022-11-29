Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.54. Big Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$10.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.08.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

