Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $14.70 at CLSA

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CLSA from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

