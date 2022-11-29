Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $14.70 at CLSA

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CLSA from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
