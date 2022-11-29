Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.73. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 326,958 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.
Bilibili Stock Up 23.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
