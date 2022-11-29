BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
