BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

