BioNTech (BNTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):

11/21/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/15/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $168.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/24/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $312.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $149.79.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $222,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

