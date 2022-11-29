Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in November

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Biotage AB (publ) stock remained flat at $14.75 during trading on Tuesday. Biotage AB has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
