Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in November

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Biotage AB (publ) stock remained flat at $14.75 during trading on Tuesday. Biotage AB has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

