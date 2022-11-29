BitCash (BITC) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, BitCash has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $36,346.90 and approximately $263.58 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

