BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $53,851.98 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

It is currently trading on 9 active market(s)

