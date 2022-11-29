Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1,308.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,558 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.17% of Black Knight worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.