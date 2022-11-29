BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,356. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

BlackRock Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

