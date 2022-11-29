BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,356. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.
BlackRock Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.