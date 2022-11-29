BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 25,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BLW stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

