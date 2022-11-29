BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 454.7% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 179.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 172,534 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MQY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. 255,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,889. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

