Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 970,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,565,000 after purchasing an additional 99,339 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

