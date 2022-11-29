Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Declares None Dividend of $1.15

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.