boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.57 ($0.93).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.67) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.67) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Tuesday.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 40.42 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.48. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £512.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

