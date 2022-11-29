BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 361.8% in November

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 361.8% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,912,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance
BrewBilt Brewing stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile
