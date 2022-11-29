Brickability Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.01 (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brickability Group Trading Up 1.4 %

BRCK stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £209.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,721.50. Brickability Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 111 ($1.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Monday.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Further Reading

