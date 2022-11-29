BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 828.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Bentley Systems worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,341 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,411,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454 in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bentley Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

BSY opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.