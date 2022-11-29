BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.57 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,722 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

