BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.20 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.34% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

AEIS opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

