BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

