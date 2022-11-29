BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 640,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,761,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of AON by 938.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $305.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.54. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

