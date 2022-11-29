BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 30,816 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,816 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

