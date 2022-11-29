BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,748,372 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 94.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,748,372 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 61,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,169,000 after acquiring an additional 906,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

