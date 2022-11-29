BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,849 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $217.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

