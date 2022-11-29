Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$75.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$65.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

