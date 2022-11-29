Brokerages Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) PT at $1.85

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.85.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Insider Activity at loanDepot
In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,542,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,235,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot
loanDepot Stock Up 0.6 %
loanDepot stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $490.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.57.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
