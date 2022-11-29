Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $151.00

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

