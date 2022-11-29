Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Target Price at $33.70

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.05) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($43.61) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

SCGLY stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

