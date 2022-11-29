Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Up 346.3% in November

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 346.3% from the October 31st total of 972,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 143.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

