BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 31,420 shares.The stock last traded at $69.96 and had previously closed at $70.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

BRP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Further Reading

