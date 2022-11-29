Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of HOM.U stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,862. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.34 and a 52-week high of C$22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Graham David Senst bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,435,280.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

