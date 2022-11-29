Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$13.85. 32,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.58. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.34 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,435,280.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Several research firms have issued reports on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

