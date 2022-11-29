Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$13.85. 32,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.58. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.34 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,435,280.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.