Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at UBS Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BURL. William Blair started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.87. 1,492,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,487. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

