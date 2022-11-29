C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after buying an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,983,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $16,095,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.9 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

