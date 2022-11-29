C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.