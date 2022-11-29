C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.16.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $385.64 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.86 and a 200-day moving average of $410.75.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

