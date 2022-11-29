C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $331.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average of $315.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

