C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
PLAY stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
