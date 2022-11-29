C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
FOX Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FOXA opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95.
FOX Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
