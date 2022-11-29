C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 161 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,194,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $164.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $195.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

