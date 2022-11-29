C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 339 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

