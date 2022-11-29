C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after buying an additional 268,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 85,147 shares during the last quarter.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

