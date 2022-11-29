C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.19%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

